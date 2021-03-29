After a week off due to rain, the Banks County golf team played at Chicopee Woods golf course against West Hall. Both boys and girls won their matches.
For the girls, Allie Clark shot a 58, and Ralee Davidson shot a 59.
For the boys, Lee Paige shot 41, Nate Crabbe shot 44, Dakota Ivey and Matthew Roberts both shot 46. Alex Coker and Hunter Bonds shot 55.
The girl's team will travel to Franklin County this week to face the Lions for Ladies Valhalla Tournament on March 29.
Head coach Mike Owensby stated the team is making huge gains and becoming more consistent. He is confident that the team will be more than competitive as it heads into area play later in the month on April 22. The teams will also face Franklin (boys) on April 1 and Jackson County on April 20.
