11/12 Towns & Lumpkin @ Home (V, JV, MS)
11/16 Rabun Gap Tournament (V,JV)
11/19 Hart County & East Hall @ Home (V, JV, MS)
11/23 North Hall Tournament (V, JV)
11/26 Franklin County Duals (V)
12/3 @ White County with Dawson (V, JV, MS)
12/6 & 7 King of the Mountains (V, JV)
12/10 TL Hanna and Winder Barrow @ Home (V, JV, MS)
12/12 @ Habersham County (V, JV, MS)
12/13 @ North Oconee (V, JV, MS)
12/17 @ East Jackson w/ Winder Barrow (V, JV, MS)
12/21 The Dennis Marlow Tournament @ Home (V)
The Jr. Panther @ Jackson County (JV)
12/28 Bulldog Bash @ Harlem HS (V)
1/4 Oglethorpe County Duals (V)
1/7 @ Liberty, S.C. (V, JV, MS)
1/10 & 11 Area Duals @ Monticello
1/17 & 18 State Duals @ Macon Centreplex
1/21 Sr Nite @ Home vs Riverside & East Hall (V, JV)
1/28 @ Rabun County (V, JV)
1/31 & 2/1 Area Traditional @ Elbert County
2/7 & 8 AA Sectionals @ Lamar County
2/13-15 State Traditional @ Macon Centreplex
** Dennis Marlow Teams- Banks County, Seneca, Habersham, Dacula, Stephens, Rabun
Note: Tri-matches and dual matches generally start around 5 p.m. Wrestlers and The Banks County News will be notified of definite start times prior to match and tournament dates.
