Banks County High School hosted the North Georgia Youth Football Association Cheer Bowl on Sunday, where youth cheerleaders from across North Georgia attended the championship with a competitive and excited spirit.

Spectators filled the parking lot and bleachers early in the morning to watch the children from their local recreation department programs compete for gold in the various categories. With pom poms ready in hand, the cheerleaders performed their routines on the mat in the gymnasium, showcasing both simple and intricate routines in order to impress the judges.

