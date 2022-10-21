Banks County High School hosted the North Georgia Youth Football Association Cheer Bowl on Sunday, where youth cheerleaders from across North Georgia attended the championship with a competitive and excited spirit.
Spectators filled the parking lot and bleachers early in the morning to watch the children from their local recreation department programs compete for gold in the various categories. With pom poms ready in hand, the cheerleaders performed their routines on the mat in the gymnasium, showcasing both simple and intricate routines in order to impress the judges.
It was the first time Banks County has hosted a cheerleading competition on this scale. Throughout the day, more than 1,100 competitors from ages 5 to 12 took to the mat, while over 4,500 spectators arrived throughout the day to support their athletes.
For Lady Leopards Cheerleading Coach Noel Ventrice, the event marked a successful moment for the Banks County cheer program both at the recreation department and high school level.
Ventrice, along with members of the Banks County High School Cheer Squad, helped host and volunteer at the competition, where they helped teams get ready for their appearance on the mat and presented them with their awards when the superlatives in each category was announced.
“I think the event went very well,” Ventrice said. “I’m so excited about how it turned out.”
This is Ventrice’s first year as the high school program’s head coach, and yet she says she has wanted to give these girls the opportunity to compete for a few years now.
“We’ve been wanting to do competitions for years,” she explained. “And we finally had a team at the recreation department that was a part of the NGYFA to not only enter, but actually host the competition.”
With this competition under their belts, Ventrice hopes that the high school can build a competition program from the bottom up.
“It would be great if we could start with the children at the recreation department and give them the opportunities to compete now, so that we can roll that up to the middle school and then the high school," she said. "So we’re hoping that the girls that were able to compete for Banks County during this competition can one day have the chance to compete at the high school level.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.