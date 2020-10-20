The Banks County Lady Leopards advanced to the Sweet 16 by shutting out Callaway on Monday evening.
Banks played two games and won both, leaving Callaway with zero runs for the evening. Banks County pitchers Jacy Ayers and Lindsey Crawford were just about perfect on the mound for the Leopards, as they produced two shutouts for the team to advance in the state playoffs.
GAME ONE, BANKS WINS 5-0
Jacy Ayers led the Lady Leopards on the mound and did not allow a single run for Callaway. She struck out eight during the game. Madi Cronic and Jacy Ayers started things off with doubles that scored the game's first two runs. Banks gained three more runs in the fifth inning with singles by Cronic, Lindsay Crawford and Ayers. Kylee Brooks reached base on a walk, which gave Shelby Speed the opportunity for a fielder's choice.
The Leopards had nine hits for the game.
GAME TWO, BANS WINS 12-0
Lindsey Crawford led the Lady Leopards on the mound, and did not allow a single run for Callaway. She struck out six during the game.
Jacy Ayers started off the Lady Leopards with a two-run home run. Laken Brown. Shelby Speed (single) and Jodie Hood (available) reached based during a big inning, putting the Leopards on the board with four runs during the fifth inning. Banks tallied four more runs in the fifth inning.
Banks will host Pepperell this Thursday for the second round of the state playoffs. Game times are 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. The game will determine Elite Eight spots for the next round of state.
