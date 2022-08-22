The Banks County Leopard Football team earned its first victory of the season Friday night against the Johnson High School Knights, ending the much anticipated game with 41-20.
It was a rainy Friday night on the football field as spectators gathered under umbrellas, donned rain jackets, or prayed for the downpour to cease in preparation for the first football game of the season for the Banks County Leopards.
Fans dressed in their usual blue and black, except for the student section, who wore Little Miss meme-inspired T-shirts to support their favorite team and stand out among the crowd. The cheerleaders gathered on the track in their school colored raincoats, preparing the banner that the team would charge through. The band wore their uniforms, dresses, and sequins, readying themselves for the show they would perform at halftime. All while the storm clouds gathered above, but even though the downpour was imminent, it dared not dampen their collective team spirit.
At 7:30 p.m., the Banks County Leopards Football team assailed the field through the already broken banner, making their entrance known and ready to play some football, even in the messiness of the drenched turf.
This game proved to be a big one for Andrew Shockley, who scored a touchdown for the Leopards within the first minute of gameplay against Johnson. He proceeded to score two more touchdowns in the first quarter alone, with one run measuring almost 100 yards across the entire field. The stands shook and the crowd roared with unbridled excitement at his success, propelling the team forward for an almost guaranteed win.
Many players made major stops within the first quarter, including Shockley, Aucy Jacobs, Colin Caudell, Bray Williams, Robert Walker, Johnathan Burkett, Cam Cooper, Levi Johnson, and Lane Morris.
The Leopards ended up with 20 points on the board, leaving the Knights pointless for the first quarter of the game
Johnson quickly turned this around as they seemed to imitate Shockley’s first offensive run, scoring a touchdown and PAT within the first minute of the second quarter, but Johnson wouldn’t see any more points on the scoreboard until the end of the fourth quarter.
Throughout the second quarter, Shockley, Jacobs, Caine Griffith, and Shane Roberts led the offensive drive for the Leopards, while Morris, Walker, and Cooper led the defensive opposition. Even though their hard work didn’t garner any points for themselves on the field, they were able to prevent their opponent from scoring additional runs.
With a break in the action at the conclusion of the second quarter, both bands took to the field to give glittering performances, with the Banks County Leopard band debuting their contemporary rendition of Igor Stravinsky’s “The Rite of Spring,” captivating the audience with natural soundscapes that harken back to Native American and South American roots.
Revitalized after the short break, the Leopards returned to the field and make another touchdown by Shockley and a two-point conversion.
Jacobs and Roberts also blazed their journey to the goal line with great offensive drives by each.
On defense, Morris, Jacobs, Walker, Cooper, and Bret Griffin pushed Johnson back to prevent their opponent from closing the gap in the third quarter.
Shockley scored two more touchdowns with one successful PAT by Iram Lopez in the fourth quarter, while Brodie Stafford, Aubrey Allen, Noah McDowell, Kaz Oliver, Troah Clotfelter and Logan Smith made big stops on defense, along with Roberts, Morris, Walker, and Caudell.
But Banks County seemed to lose some momentum when they allowed Johnson to match their efforts with two touchdowns and one PAT. However, the Leopards widened the gap enough in the first quarter to garner the first win for the team, ending the game with 41-20 on the scoreboard.
“I’m really proud of the guys,” Head Coach Jay Reid said in a post-game interview. “I preached to the guys all week about when you’re faced with adversity, it either hardens you, softens you, or you change the circumstances around you. Our guys changed their mindset from last week and jumped into the game plan. It’s the first time we’ve been 1-0 in quite some time, especially coming off of a poor performance at the scrimmage, but the guys definitely came back this week and put in the work.”
Reid also expressed his satisfaction with the freshmen that stepped up during the game against Johnson.
“We had some younger players starting in their first game, like Caden Watson, Brodie Stafford, and Lane Morris," he said. "I thought that it was really special to watch them on the field tonight, they played very well.”
The Leopards will take a break this week, but will return on Sept. 2 to play against Oglethorpe County at home at 7:30 p.m.
