The Banks County Leopard Football team earned its first victory of the season Friday night against the Johnson High School Knights, ending the much anticipated game with 41-20.

It was a rainy Friday night on the football field as spectators gathered under umbrellas, donned rain jackets, or prayed for the downpour to cease in preparation for the first football game of the season for the Banks County Leopards.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.