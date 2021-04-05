The Banks County High School baseball team played Lakeview Academy this past Friday, walking away with a win of 8-3.
Starting for the Leopards on the mound was Tripp Williams, who only gave up three hits over four innings striking out four batters. Williams held the Lakeview to two runs and zero walks.
Offensively, Wyatt Whitfield started the Leopards early after he singled and scored one run during the second inning.
Nolan Hill led the Leopards, who went two for two at the plate. Followed by a host of Leopards who contributed with a hit apiece, Cade Herrin, Ty Burchett, Cam Davis, Williams and Jonathon Moon.
Herrin, Burchett and Moon all had stolen bases, with Herrin leading the way with two.
Coach Peyton Hart commented that it was good for the team to have some time off this past week.
"We took a few days off and then came back and worked on some fundamentals of the game and stayed sharp in those areas," the coach said. "It was nice to get a game in with Lakeview Academy. They were well-coached, and we saw some good arms. I'm just really proud of our efforts and our focus over the break from region play."
The team will focus on games held during spring break and the upcoming game against Elbert County on April 13.
Coach Hart also added that the team is working hard for the region championship title and seeking the community's support the day of the event.
"Competing for the title is a special time for our school, our program, its players and our community," Coach Hart said. "We need a big crowd that will back these guys, which will help us get the first one against Elbert."
