The Banks County Middle School wrestling program has seen success this season and recently qualified for the Peach State Duals, which will be held this weekend. In addition, the team placed third during a season tournament, and sixth in the Peach State League.
The program is coached by Jace McColskey, Conner Speed and Sergeant First Class Raymond Bentley.
Coaches Jace McColskey, and Conner Speed are highly optimistic about this weekend.
“We are kids that are coachable, and put it in the hard work," McColskey said. "They don’t just work at it during practice, they are on the mats on weekends and outside of scheduled practice."
Speed added, "You cannot say enough about these kids. They put in the effort, and we are so proud of how far they have come. We have had several without a lot of experience and watching them grow and succeed has been fun to watch."
Middle school standout wrestlers, Case Hanley, Davian Knox, Isaac Cantrell, and Kyser Lowery, have helped contribute to the success of the program, the coaches said. The program has grown throughout the years and has seen incredible growth.
‘Without the middle school program, our varsity would not be as strong as we are," Coach Hanley said. "We are always in the running for the region title and qualify for state. We cannot do that without these middle school coaches. They have done a great job. I am excited for these 8th graders to be here next year."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.