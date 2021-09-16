The Banks County Recreation Department's basketball registration information is as follows:
•"Be the Best" Special Needs League, September 7 - October 18.
•3-4 y/o Instructional, September 7 – October 18.
• 5-6 y/o Co-Ed, September 7 – October 18.
•7-14 y/o Boys & Girls, September 27 – November 1.
The age control date is September 1, 2021, for all age groups.
The fees are:
•"Be the Best" Special Needs, free.
•$40 - 3-4 y/o Instructional.
•$60 - 5-6 y/o C0-ed.
•$75 - 7-14 y/o Boys & Girls.
