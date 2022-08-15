The Banks County High School Lady Leopard softball team faced a tough week of competition against Hebron Christian Academy, Mills Creek, White County, and Commerce, finishing the week off with one win against Hebron Christian and three close losses.
HAWK INVITATIONAL
Lady Leopards vs. Hebron Christian Academy: 6-0
Lady Leopards vs. Mills Creek: 1-5
The Lady Leopards made an appearance at the Hawk Invitational to play against Hebron Christian Academy and Mill Creek on Friday, Aug. 5. By the end of the night, the team got their first win under their belts against Hebron Christian with a score of 6-0. Mill Creek secured the victory in the second game, but not without a fight from the Lady Leopards, with a finishing score of 1-5.
“For a first game series against two quality opponents, I believe we performed well,” Coach Derrick Davis explained. “In order to reach the potential of this crew, they are going to have to focus on the little things. We hit well, we field well, we have good pitching. The little things have got to be better, but that will come. We just have to stay focused and breathe.”
VS. WHITE COUNTY
Lady Leopards vs. White County: 6-8
The Lady Leopards put up a good fight against White County on Wednesday with an onslaught of great defensive and offensive plays, bringing them into an eighth inning to settle a tied score.
Banks County was down by six points up until the fourth inning, when the Lady Leopards came in to show their offensive prowess. Alexus Humphries and Jacy Ayers made the first two runs for the team with the help of Allison Murphy, who hit a ball into the outfield, ending the three inning rut. Kylee Brooks, Lindsey Crawford, and Reese Murphy got in another three runs for the Lady Leopards in the fifth inning. Ryleigh Murphy made the last run of the night for Banks County in the seventh inning, tying the score with 6-6.
Defensively, the team worked like a well-oiled machine. In the sixth inning, pitcher Jacy Ayers made her third strikeout despite the bases being filled by White County, preventing them from taking any more runs.
It was also a busy night for the base men in the infield, with Jodie Hood and Alexus Humphries frequently making fielder’s choices to first baseman Carlie Segars before an opposing player could secure the base.
However, despite Banks County filling the bases while on the offensive, White County scored two more runs at the top of the eighth inning, ending the game with a score of 6-8.
VS. COMMERCE
Lady Leopards vs. Commerce: 3-4
The Lady Leopards played a very close game with Commerce on Thursday, losing the lead at the top of the sixth inning.
Before the game began, a special ceremony was held in honor of Tybee Denton, a Banks County alum whose jersey number 88 was retired. Her friends, family, and fellow teammates gathered around for pictures while she held her framed jersey in front of her, batter number 88 on the blue and white scoreboard for the very last time for Banks County.
In the bottom of the third inning, the Lady Leopards turned the game around when Lindsey Crawford and Alexus Humphries secured the first two runs for the team, giving them a one point lead over Commerce with 2-1.
In the fourth inning with catches were made by Allison Murphy and Kynlee Griffin. Lindsey Crawford made the most remarkable catch of the night with a dive to catch a pop-up ball, guaranteeing their lead into the fifth inning.
Kylee Brooks put another point for the Lady Leopards on the scoreboard with another run in the bottom of the fourth inning, putting the team further in the lead for a potential win.
At the top of the fifth inning, Marysa Rylee made an outfield catch and Kylee Brooks made a fielder’s choice to first baseman Carlie Segars to obtain two of three outs, keeping their score consistent at 3-1.
The tables turned in favor of Commerce in the sixth inning as the Tigers gained three runs, giving themselves a one run lead with 3-4. However, the Leopards did not stop battling for their spot at the top of the scoreboard in the offense. While the Lady Leopards screamed “You better work!” from the dugout to encourage their batters, Banks County filled up the bases three times at the bottom of the seventh inning before having to yield with the third and last out of the night.
The Lady Leopards will be playing three away games and one home game next week against Franklin County on Monday, Stephens County, on Wednesday, Wesleyan at 11 a.m. on Saturday morning, and a home game against Chamblee at 1 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.
