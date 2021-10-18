There was no doubt the Banks County High School Lady Leopards were headed to the Sweet 16 for the match-up against CSK last week. The Leopards scored a collective 33 runs against the team with a sweep in Games 1 and 2.
Coach Davis commended CSK on their sportsmanship and positivity during the playoff series.
“They were a positive and complementary team," he said. "No matter the score or situation, the team showed great teamship. Hats off to their school and coaching staff in instilling that in their players."
Game 1, the Leopards scored early and often, taking a two-run lead in the first inning. Inning 2 was their biggest, resulting in seven total runs. Another four were added in the third inning as the Leopards secured the win with a run-rule in effect.
Leading the Leopards offensively were Lindsey Crawford and Kylee Brooks, who both had two hits apiece. Followed by Jacy Ayers, Alexus Humphries, Carley Segars and Marysa Rylee, who had one hit apiece.
The Lady Leopards as a team went eight for eighteen at the plate with 10 RBIs.
Crawford pitched all 3 innings giving up zero runs and one hit. She had seven strikeouts.
In Game 2, the Leopards continued the momentum from Game 1 by scoring eighteen runs in the 3 inning shutout.
They scored seven runs in the first inning, three in the second and eight in the third.
Offensively, Jodie Hood led the way with three hits and two RBIs. Allison Murphy and Ellie Presa had two hits and two RBI’s apiece. Adding to the hit total, Reese Murphy, Trinity Haynes, Laken Brown, Ryleigh Murphy, and MaCayla Rice all had one hit each.
Leading the pitching was Presa. She gave up no runs and had three strikeouts.
The team will face Jeff Davis for the Sweet 16 round at home this Tuesday. Jeff Davis has a season record of 23-6.
“Jeff Davis is an excellent program, but so are we," the coach said. "I believe in our girls, and they have faced so much diversity and roadblocks this season, they could have given up. But that is not their style, and I know they will battle until the last out is made. That has been our motto and heart of this team."
