The Banks County High School volleyball program hosted its summer camp this past week and not only had a record attendance of over 40 girls but it was also led by new head coach Whitney LaHayne.
LaHayne, a graduate of Piedmont College School with both a Bachelors's and Master's Degree and a former volleyball standout Habersham Raider, is no certainly stranger to the sport of girls volleyball. She helped with the implementation of volleyball programs at Habersham County Middle School and Banks County Recreation Department. Most recently, she coached at Tallulah Falls as both JV and middle school coach. She ended last year's season with an impressive record of 18-5.
The camp drew participants of all ages, and head Coach LaHayne was more than excited about the interest in volleyball. Current BCHS players played the roles of both mentors and coaches.
LaHayne comes into the second year of the Banks County High School program, but volleyball is not new to Banks County. The recreation department and Banks County Middle School have been the foundation for the sport for many years.
Coach LaHayne stated, "volleyball is one of the fastest-growing sports right now. Just in camp numbers this year, compared to last year, the program has grown. Our tryout numbers ranged around 45 at each level. I have high hopes and expectations that our program will continue to grow. I hope to add a freshman/C-team/9th-grade team to our program in the next year or two. Even though our program is young compared to other local schools, we have the interest and skills to grow a successful program. I plan to create a versatile group of players who are skilled in every position on the court. This will help us in situations of injury and illness, but it will help each player become the best version. This type of training will help each player to become more knowledgeable and experienced in the sport."
The camp focused primarily on fundamentals and skills.
"We focused on sharpening player skills and competition. We had a good mix of players who had never played and players who already loved the sport," said LaHayne
LaHayne also added that the summer will provide many opportunities for the middle and high school volleyball programs. Summer workouts will focus on workouts that detail individual skill sets, individual and team growth, player focus and team bonding. The teams will also participate in a local camp run by VolleyPerformance North, which uses highly successful training methodology and one on one basics.
The program is also developing a community outreach program that will encourage the players to give back to the community.
LaHayne says that she is exceptionally excited to be working with this talented group of young ladies, and the that the camp has shown her the tremendous talent present in Banks County.
The programs will begin their regular season play in August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.