The Leopards tennis team had a challenging week facing three competitors with back-to-back matches against Habersham, Elbert and Rabun.
HABERSHAM
The Leopards began the busy week with a match-up against the Habersham Raiders. The girls beat Habersham 4-1.
#1 Singles Hoard played a superb game against a challenging defender, Meredith Hill. Hoard pulled out the win with scores of 6-3 and 10-3.
Amber Morris also showed off her tennis skills and earned a dominating win of 6-1 and 6-2. Abbey Bonds also earned a win with scores of 6-2 and 6-0 and played an excellent game.
For the boys, Habersham swept the Leopards in all matches. Although the score did not reflect a win, all BC players continued to fight for the win in all sets.
ELBERT
The Leopards kicked off the week with a dominating win over Elbert. Girls won with a score of 4-1, and boys with a score of 3-2.
Addison Hoard, Morris and Bonds beat their opponents with scores of 6-1 and 6-2. Carlie Butler/Ayden Gaither won in doubles with dominating scores of 6-0 and 6-1.
For the boys, Martin Suggs was the sole winner of his match. Presley played three close sets but lost with the final set of 4-6. In the doubles division, Luke Edwards/Cooper White and McCall/Seahorn gained the win. McCall and Seahorn had scores of 6-0 and 6-0 in their sets.
RABUN
After the big win against Elbert, both teams faced the Rabun County Wildcats to end the week. Both Banks County girls and boys lost; however, it wasn’t for lack of effort and competitiveness. For the girls, Amber Morris gained the solo singles win. Abbey Bonds fought a hard third set in an attempt to earn the win. Sean Presley emerged as the winner of his singles match for the boys. Doubles Conner McCall/Lane Seahorn also went into three sets but fell in the final set.
Although the team has seen some losses this season, players Lane Seahorn and Conner McCall stated the team is gaining momentum and has incredible chemistry.
“We are a family, and we always look out for each other, on the court and in the classroom. So if one of us is having a tough match, you can hear us cheering each other on from the stands,” said senior McCall. McCall is currently working on gaining a welding certification when he graduates this year.
Senior Lane Seahorn added that the team plays “well together” and is confident that the team has a great shot at winning the region. Seahorn has been one of Banks County’s top student-athletes and plans on attending college when he graduates.
Coach Savage is also confident that her team will continue to make adjustments as they head into the latter part of the season and the region tournament. She adds that several players have shown tremendous growth and improvement to fill the gaps, including Abbey Bonds, Sean Presley, Aydan Gaither, and Copper White.
The team will face East Jackson this week on March 29.
