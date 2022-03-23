After a long trip to Lincoln County mid-week, the Banks County Leopards track and field team emerged with several top-ten place finishes at the recent Lincoln County meet.
First-place finishers for the girls include 4x400 Meter Relay and 4x400 Meter Relay teams, Shelby Speed with Discus, and Alexus Humphries with Shot Put.
GIRLS
For the girls:
200 Meter Dash: Madison Adams 8th, Clelie Chamarre 9th
400 Meter Dash: Madison Adams 2nd, Lola Pruitt 3rd
800 Meter Dash: Camdyn Poole 3rd, Maggie Irvin, 6th, Bonnie Sanchez-Rodriguez 7th
1600 Meter Run: Camdyn Poole 6th, Makayla Long 8th, Bonnie Sanchez-Rodriguez 9th
3200 Meter Run: Taylor Cohran 3rd
100 Meter Hurdles: Kylee Brooks 8th
4x200 Meter Relay 1st
4x400 Meter Relay 1st
4x800 Meter Relay 2nd
Long Jump: Jennifer Navas-Rojas 8th
Discus: Shelby Speed 1st, Alexus Humphries 2nd
Shot Put: Alexus Humphries 1st, Shelby Speed 2nd
BOYS
For the Boys:
200 Meter Dash: Shane Roberts 9th
800 Meter Run: Chase Stephens 1st, Mitchell Bowman 4th, Pepper Davis 5th
1600 Meter Run: Pepper Davis, 2nd, Troy Loggins 6th
4x200 Meter Relay: 7th
4x400 Meter Relay: 2nd
4x800 Meter Relay: 2nd
Shot Put: Andrew Shockley 4th, Aubrey Allen 10th
The next match is this week against Commerce, and the first home meet is March 25, which is also Senior Night
