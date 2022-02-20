The Banks County High School baseball team began its season with the home opener against cross-town rival Commerce with a 7-4 win.
Banks got an early lead in the second inning, 2-0, and held the lead into the 6th inning. Commerce put a run on the board in the third and added three more in the top of the sixth to take the lead over the Leopards.
In the bottom of the sixth inning, Banks rallied for five runs to overcome the Tigers for a final score of 7-4.
Freshman Cam Cooper went 2-2 with a triple and a double leading the way for the Leopards at the plate. Cooper also added an RBI and a hit by a pitch for his first varsity appearance.
Nolan Angel also had a stellar appearance going 2-3 and adding 2 RBIs.
Tripp Williams, Carson Hill, Bowen Roberts, and Blake Holcomb all added one hit apiece, and Hill’s hit added an RBI.
On the mound for the Leopards, Williams got the start pitching three innings and striking out four. Williams only gave up one run.
Pitchers Caine Griffith struck out one, and Hunter Heath gave up zero runs.
“I thought our pitchers did really well, and I was happy with their first appearance," Coach Derrick Davis said. "Hitting still has a way to go, but that’s expected early in the season. Great team effort and a great group of young men. They are working hard, and it will pay off."
FLOWERY BRANCH
Banks faced Flowery Branch on Friday, Feb. 18, taking a 4-3 loss in a close game.
After a late-inning rally, the Leopards fell short.
Flowery Branch took an early lead two-run lead in the 2nd inning, but Banks answered in the 3rd with one run. Flowery Branch added another run in the 4th and was held scoreless in the 7th.
Banks tied the score in the 6th with three runs apiece but could not hold to the lead as far Flowery Branch added one more in the bottom of the 7th.
Offensively, the Leopards were led by Blake Holcomb, who went 2-3 at the plate with an RBI.
Roberts, Hill, Angel, Williams, Cam Davis, and Judd Spear added one hit apiece. Hunter Heath added an RBI.
Williams picked a stolen base.
Splitting the pitching duties for the Leopards were Heath, Spear, and Kyler Stancil.
Spear struck out three. Heath added two strikeouts and Stancil with one strikeout.
Next for the Leopards will be a non-region matchup against the Commerce Tigers on Tuesday, Feb. 22.
