The Lady Leopards once again dominated against the Rabun County Wildcats this week and came away with a 9-3 win.
A last-minute decision allowed the Lady Leopards the opportunity to host the game at the Leopard field. The Leopards quickly set the game's tone as they capitalized on errors from Rabun County and culminating hits in the first inning.
Maddie Cronic, Lindsay Crawford and Jacy Ayers safely reached base at their at-bats and allowed Kylee Brooks to drive a run-in with an RBI. Alexus Humphries hit a shot to the outfield, and the score was quickly 3-0.
The Lady Leopards scored two runs in the next at-bat, but the Leopards continued to pour on the runs with hits from Ayers and another RBI from Brooks. The Leopards finished with six hits, with multiple hits coming from Hannah Johnson and Cronic.
Cronic led the Leopards with two stolen bases. Brooks led the game with the most RBIs.
Crawford was in the pitcher's circle for the Leopards; she struck out eight during the game.
ELBERT COUNTY
The Leopards fell behind early and couldn't come back in a 4-1 loss to Elbert County Lady Devils Varsity on Tuesday, September 29th. Despite Banks outhitting the Lady Devils six to three, the Leopards could only put one run on the board, which came from sophomore Shelby Speed, in a solo home run.
Jacy Ayers was the starting pitcher for the Leopards; she struck out six during the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.