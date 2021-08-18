For the first time ever, Banks County has received the prestigious Regions Bank Directors Cup.
The purpose of the cup is to recognize athletic programs in Georgia that have excelled and shown superior performance. Twenty-six GHSA sports are counted in the standings each year. Each school’s eight highest-scoring sports for each gender are then calculated in the standings; sports with co-ed participants are scored using the majority of the gender represented in the sport.
The program was first established in 1999 and presented annually.
Banks County not only scored #1 in Region 8AA with 718 points, they also were #8 in AA State rankings.
Athletic director Mike Cleveland commented that the credit goes to the outstanding student-athletes, superior coaches, and supportive community.
“We have students like no other county," Cleveland said. "They are well-rounded individuals that continuously show pride in themselves and their community. I also can’t say enough about the dedication of our coaches. They continuously go above and beyond for these kids. I am so proud of them."
The school will be presented with a banner that displays the overall ranking of 1st place later in the season.
