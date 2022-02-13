After a long season full of wins and some heartbreak losses, the Banks County High School wrestling team emerged with two state champions this weekend at the Macon Centreplex.
On Saturday, the championship round saw veteran wrestlers Angel Cruz and Jacob Voyles both win state champion titles.
The team began the week with intense mental and physical practices and a send-off from the Banks County community. Wrestlers Angel Cruz, Jacob Voyles, Elijah Mullins, Kellon Walley, Roman Haynes, Cam Cooper, and Mason Dodd visited all Banks County schools to receive well wishes from staff and students.
"It was cool to see how much the community believed in us," said Cam Cooper, freshman wrestler.
The weekend started on Friday, Feb 11, and by the end of the day, Coach Hanley knew they had at least five medalists. The team was also in 5th place.
"It was a little disappointing just to end the day with five medalists, but we will fight with what we have tomorrow," said Hanley
Other medalists Saturday included Walley 3rd, and Cooper and Mullins, who placed fifth.
This year's championship team adds to the growing list of state champions for Hanley, who has established Banks County wrestling as one, if not the top program in AA. Hanley will see the return of many of his wrestlers next season, and the program will look to add even more state champions as well as a team title.
