11/17 Towns, Oconee & Madison (MS) @ Home (V, JV, MS)
11/24 Dawson Duals @ Dawson Co (V)
12/1 East Jackson @ Home (V, JV, MS) w/ Gainesville MS
12/5 King of the Mountains (V, JV)
12/8 @ Seneca, SC (V, JV, MS)
12/11 The D. Marlow @ Home (V)
12/15 Morgan, Winder & Wash Wilkes @ Home (V, JV, MS)
12/19 Stephens Co Individual (V)
12/19 The Jr. Panther @ Jackson Co (JV)
1/5 @ Lumpkin Co (V, JV, MS)
1/9 Banks Co JV Tournament @ Home (JV)
1/12 Athens Christian @ Home (V, JV, MS)
1/15 Area Duals @ Fannin Co
1/22 & 23 Sectional Duals @ TBA
1/29 &30 State Duals @ TBA
2/5 & 6 AA Traditional Area @ Banks Co
2/11-13 State Traditional @ TBA
**D. Marlow Teams- Banks Co, Seneca, Madison, Carrollton, Rabun, White
**Banks Co JV Teams- Banks Co, Commerce, Towns, Jackson, Mill Creek, Woodward
Note: Tri-matches and dual matches generally start around 5:00. Wrestlers and The Banks County News will be notified of definite start times prior to match and tournament dates.
