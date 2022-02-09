The Banks County High School wrestling team has been busy this week with earning the Area Champions' title and qualifying six wrestlers to advance to state.
The team traveled to Fannin after a postponed match-up due to weather. Emerging as Area Champions and qualifying 14 wrestlers for state, the weather didn't stop the team. The team has also had five Area Champions.
Angel Cruz, Jacob Voyles, Elijah Mullins, Kellon Walley, and Christian Lee were Area Champions.
During the meet, Xander Ledford, Danny Evans, Mason Dodd, Levi Johnson, and Robert Walker placed second.
Jaxon Mitchell, Aucy Jacobs, Roman Haynes, and Cam Cooper placed third.
The team then traveled to Jeff Davis for the AA Sectional and had top results from Angel Cruz (first), Jacob Voyles (first), Elijah Mullins (second), Kellon Walley (third), Roman Haynes (third), Cam Cooper (fourth) and Mason Dodd (fifth).
"Top 6 automatically qualified for state," stated Coach Kasey Hanley. "The wrestlers that placed seventh will only be able to make it if there is a spot in their weight class for someone that didn't qualify. We were a little disappointed. I felt that more should have qualified. It is harder when you have fewer wrestlers there, but we have to make it to the podium. Our goal is the same. We had seven medalists last year, which is the same goal this year. I think we have several that can win state individually."
The team will travel later this week to Macon for the State Traditional Meet held at the Centreplex.
