WINS AMICALOLA CLASSIC

The Banks County wrestling team won the Amicalola Classic. The team also had four first place finishers, Jacob Voyles, Aucy Jacobs, Kellon Walley, and Robert Walker.

The Banks County High School wrestling team continues its road to state by winning another tough tournament. The team traveled to Dawson County over the Christmas break and not only earned the first place finish at the Amicalola Classic, but they also produced four tournament champions. Jacob Voyles, Aucy Jacobs, Kellon Walley and Robert Walker placed first.

Head Coach Kasey Hanley stated he is incredibly proud of his team for the win.

“We have a long way to go, but we are getting better," he said. "We have to do a better job of keeping the intensity throughout the match. We still have a long way to go, but I am proud of them."

Results from the tournament:

Weight Class/Place

113- Jacob Voyles- 1st

120- Angel Cruz- 2nd

126- Elijah Mullins- 2nd

132- Jaxon Mitchell- 3rd

138- Danny Evans- 3rd/ Cohen Ward- 4th

145- Aucy Jacobs- 1st

152- Kellon Walley- 1st

160- Cade Herrin- 2nd

182- Cam Cooper- 4th

195- Christian Lee- 2nd

220- Mason Dodd- 2nd

285- Robert Walker- 1st

285- Eli Ward- 2nd

The team will face GAC on January 5 and Area Duals are on January 7 and 8 at the Leopard 2.0 gym.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.