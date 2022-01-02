The Banks County High School wrestling team continues its road to state by winning another tough tournament. The team traveled to Dawson County over the Christmas break and not only earned the first place finish at the Amicalola Classic, but they also produced four tournament champions. Jacob Voyles, Aucy Jacobs, Kellon Walley and Robert Walker placed first.
Head Coach Kasey Hanley stated he is incredibly proud of his team for the win.
“We have a long way to go, but we are getting better," he said. "We have to do a better job of keeping the intensity throughout the match. We still have a long way to go, but I am proud of them."
Results from the tournament:
Weight Class/Place
113- Jacob Voyles- 1st
120- Angel Cruz- 2nd
126- Elijah Mullins- 2nd
132- Jaxon Mitchell- 3rd
138- Danny Evans- 3rd/ Cohen Ward- 4th
145- Aucy Jacobs- 1st
152- Kellon Walley- 1st
160- Cade Herrin- 2nd
182- Cam Cooper- 4th
195- Christian Lee- 2nd
220- Mason Dodd- 2nd
285- Robert Walker- 1st
285- Eli Ward- 2nd
The team will face GAC on January 5 and Area Duals are on January 7 and 8 at the Leopard 2.0 gym.
