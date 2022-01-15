The Banks County High School Lady Leopards traveled to Elbert County to face the #1 state-ranked Blue Devils and lost 62-29.
During the first half, Banks County put up 17 points but quickly trailed behind the tempo of Elbert. Elbert pressured the Leopards the entire game, which caused many turnovers for the team.
Coach Steve Shedd said of the game. “It was a disappointing loss. Elbert has a great team and ranked #1 in the state for a reason, so we have to give them a lot of credit. Our offense struggled against their pressure the majority of the game."
Carley Segars and Kamryn Grier led the scoring offense with 8 points each, followed by Addison Hoard with 7 and Reece Murphy with 6 points.
“The team had some bright moments with rebounds, but we need to cut down on turnovers,” said the coach.
Next up for the Lady Leopards is region foe, Union. Union is 17-2 for the season and also 0-1 after a recent loss against Rabun.
Shedd commented that the team’s game plan for the week will be to focus on eliminating turnovers.
“We are capable of winning every game," Shedd said. "We will get back to work at practice this week with the effort to learn from our past mistakes and clean up the turnover issue. If we can do this, our chances of competing and winning games will increase tremendously."
