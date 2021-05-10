The Banks County High School track team continues the Leopard tradition with several members qualifying for state. The team had several members place in the top five at the recent track meet held at Gordon Central High.
For the boys, dominating leader and team record-breaker, Buck Ledford placed fourth in the 800 meters, 1600, and the 3200. He also helped the boys 4x800 secure a solid third-place finish. Bryson Bannister, Chase Stephens, Pepper Davis, Nic Cotton, Bryson Bannister, Troy Loggins and Ledford contributed to the team placing third in the event.
Davis had a strong showing in the 3200 with a sixth place finish and a ninth finish in the 1600 meter.
Stephens placed eighth in the 800 meters and Davis, who placed sixth in the 3200 and ninth in 1600 meter.
Talmadge Wilkinson placed ninth in the Discus event.
In the boys 4x400, the team of Shane Roberts, Corey Vickery, Cotton and Stephens placed 11th overall.
Ledford, Davis, Stephens, Davis, Cotton, Loggins and Bannister will all advance to state next week at Berry College.
For the girls, Shelby Speed continued her strong performance and placed first place in the Discus event. Speed has produced several first place finishes for her team all season. She also placed seventh in the shot put.
Makayla Long placed eighth in the 3200 meters. Long, along with Alessandra Olivares, Taylor Cochran, Camdyn Poole, and Nicole Dixon, secured the sixth place finish in the 4x800 meter relay.
In the girls 4x400, Madison Adams helped the team finish with a seventh place finish. Adams also placed ninth in the 400. Team members Hailey Seahorn, Jenna Reeves, Gyna Whisnant also placed seventh in the 4x400.
Seahorn placed 15th in the 100 meter and 10th in 200 meter, and Olivares placed 11th in the 300 hurdles.
For the girls 4x100, Adams, Seahorn, Reeves, and Whisnant placed in 10th for the team.
Speed, Long, Olivares, Cochran, Poole, Dixon, Adams, Seahorn, Reeves, Whisnant will also advance to state at Berry College on May 15.
