1. Apalachee Softball
(22-3 overall, 13-0 region)
[Last week power ranking: No. 1 overall]

The Wildcats are on the cusp of securing a spot as the host of Super Regionals after strengthening their spot in the region standings with three shutout wins last week – 15-0 and 18-0 over Gainesville Tuesday and 7-0 against Lanier Thursday - placed the Wildcats within a single win of hosting Super Regionals. What’s more, Apalachee is closing its season with a 13-game winning streak with only five games remaining in the year. 

