1. Apalachee Softball
(22-3 overall, 13-0 region)
[Last week power ranking: No. 1 overall]
The Wildcats are on the cusp of securing a spot as the host of Super Regionals after strengthening their spot in the region standings with three shutout wins last week – 15-0 and 18-0 over Gainesville Tuesday and 7-0 against Lanier Thursday - placed the Wildcats within a single win of hosting Super Regionals. What’s more, Apalachee is closing its season with a 13-game winning streak with only five games remaining in the year.
2. Bethlehem Christian Football
(7-0 overall, 1-0 region)
[Last week: No. 2 overall]
Bethlehem Christian (BCA) soundly defeated Lakeview Academy 24-7 in its homecoming game last week. The Knights have yet to lose a game this season and appear to be well on their way to securing the top spot in their region with only three games remaining in the season.
3. Winder-Barrow Volleyball
(32-5 overall, 5-1 region)
[Last week: No. 3 overall]
It was another near-perfect week for Winder-Barrow, as the Lady Bulldoggs went 3-1 this week. They traveled to Apalachee Tuesday to take on Prince Avenue and Apalachee in a Battle of Barrow rematch. WBHS beat both teams 2-0 to start its week off strong. Then, WBHS traveled to Jefferson to take on region-rivals Flowery Branch and Jefferson. WBHS defeated Flowery Branch 2-0, before taking its first region loss of the season 2-1 to Jefferson.
4. Bethlehem Christian Volleyball
(16-9 overall, 3-4 region)
[Last week: No. 5 overall]
The Knights bounced back in their final week of the season, boasting a 3-1 record through the week. BCA defeated Lakeview Academy 3-0 on the road Monday and Franklin County 3-0 at home Wednesday. BCA secured its spot in the region tournament and excelled, taking another 3-0 win over Lakeview Academy before its 3-0 loss to George Walton Academy. The Knights now prepare for the state playoffs. They hosted St. Anne-Pacelli Tuesday in the playoff opener.
5. Winder-Barrow Softball
(13-7 overall, 8-5 region)
[Last week: No. 4 overall]
It was the toughest week of the season for the Lady Bulldoggs as they went 0-3. While they were competitive in all three losses, they were unable to come out with the win in any of them. WBHS’ slide started Monday with a 9-7 loss on the road to Archer. Then, the Bulldoggs returned home, taking an 8-4 loss to Jefferson and a 9-6 loss to Eastside.
6. Winder-Barrow Football
(3-3 overall, 0-3 region)
[Last week: No. 6 overall]
The Bulldoggs took their third consecutive loss of the season, as they lost to the Jefferson Dragons on the road 28-0. It has been a struggle for WBHS since beginning region play, but the team has a chance to get back on track when the Bulldoggs return home to take on the Flowery Branch Falcons Friday .
7. Apalachee Volleyball
(15-21 overall, 3-7 region)
[Last week: No. 7 overall]
It was a steady week for the Wildcats, taking home a 1-2 record on the week. Apalachee defeated Prince Avenue 2-0 at home Tuesday, before losing 2-0 to Winder-Barrow later in the evening. Then, Apalachee suffered a 3-0 loss to Norcross on the road Thursday. Apalachee hopes to finish strong in its last week of the season.
8. Bethlehem Christian Softball
(7-7 overall, 1-4 region)
[Last week: No. 8 overall]
The Knights boasted a strong 1-0 week, defeating the Clarke Central Gladiators 9-0 at home in a non-region matchup. BCA had its last regular season game of the season Monday.
9. Apalachee Football
(0-7 overall, 0-3 region)
[Last week: No. 9 overall]
Apalachee failed to get a win again this week, as the Wildcats lost 55-7 to the Shiloh Generals Friday.
