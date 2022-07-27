On July 23, the Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy (BASA) hosted its second annual soccer tournament at the Barrow County Leisure Services Center. The event hosted nearby teams from Winder-Barrow, Social Circle, Cedar Shoals, Towns County and Meadow Creek high schools, among others.
“It's a really cool tournament, a really good atmosphere,” Winder-Barrow head coach Levi Karas said. “We appreciate the BASA coaches for putting this on.”
According to Karas, the tournament presented an opportunity for the team to band together and play soccer as a unit.
“It was really nice to get out here and have some good soccer in the summer and get the guys together,” Karas said. “We’re trying to build team chemistry moving into our season in the spring,”
The Bulldoggs exhibited that aforementioned chemistry as they won the championship in the team’s first appearance in the tournament, boasting a record of 3-0
Winder-Barrow downed the Cedar Shoals Jaguars 4-3 in a highly competitive championship game.
The Jaguars controlled the ball for much of the first half as they attempted many unsuccessful shots on frame, while the Bulldoggs made the most of their possessions, which resulted in them jumping out to a quick 2-0 lead. However, Cedar Shoals was able to score within the last seconds of the first half to bring the score to 2-1 going into halftime.
They rode that momentum into the second half as they scored within the first couple minutes of the second half to tie things up 2-2. From there, both teams traded scores until the score was 4-3. Winder-Barrow held on from there to pull out the victory.
“Honestly, I think we just came out a little sleepy,” Karas said. “It took them a minute.”
“But I would commend them for digging down deep and finding the extra grit to pull back when they needed to pull back for sure.”
Karas said that his team “played with heart” in the match-up, even when they faced adversity.
“There were multiple times where they tied it up and sometimes teams will get scored on and hang their head, but the guys pushed through and persevered,” Karas said.
“I want to also acknowledge and give credit to Cedar Shoals. You know, that was a tough match and they played really well.”
When asked who was his most valuable player, Karas said Bradley Tidwell’s two-score performance in the final was instrumental to the win. Tidwell also scored three other goals earlier in the tournament, including two in a 5-2 win over Stephens and one in a 8-2 win over Social Circle.
Defensively, Matthew Greiner was also key to the championship win over Cedar Shoals, as he played goalkeeper and made several tough saves. Greiner also had two goals in the win over Social Circle.
Other key performances were by Jason Lara, with three goals; Jason Lopez, Luis Tovar and Julio Moreno, with two goals each and Henry Campbell, with one goal.
