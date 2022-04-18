The Banks County High School Leopards hosted Elbert last Friday night for the coveted spot of Region Champions. The Leopards beat Elbert in game one of the series but fell to the Elbert Blue Devils in game two.
GAME 1, WIN 8-7
Elbert and Banks got on the board with one run each in the first inning. Both teams were scoreless in the second. During the third, Elbert County put four runs on the board. The Leopards answered with four of their own to tie the game. The fourth inning finally allowed the Leopards to gain the lead, as they outscored the Elbert County Blue Devils with two more runs.
During the fifth and sixth innings, both defenses were flawless and zero runs were scored. During the top of the seventh, the Blue Devils managed to get a run on the board in the hopes of heading into an extra-inning tied. However, the Leopard’s late-inning run in the seventh gave the Leopards the winning run. The final score was 8-7
Cade Herrin, Tripp Williams, Blake Holcomb and Cam Cooper each had two hits apiece. Cooper and Holcomb had three RBIs to lead the team. Holcomb was also perfect at the plate going two for two.
Leading on the mound was Williams, who pitched the first three innings. Williams had five strikeouts Hunter Heath came in during the fourth followed by Cam Davis. Davis added three strikeouts.
GAME 2, LOSS 2-14
The Leopards entered game two with all the momentum, and both teams were scoreless in the first inning. Elbert got on the board with two runs in the second, but Banks answered with a run of their own. It wasn’t until the fourth inning, with a momentum shift, that the Blue Devils put six runs on the board. The Leopards put one more run on the board during the sixth. Elbert kept the pressure on and scored five more runs. The Leopards struggled to get things headed in the right direction and could not match Elbert County’s hit total of eleven. Banks had nine hits for the game.
Herrin led at the plate for the Leopards with three hits, followed by Nolan Angel with two and Cooper also with two. Bowen Roberts added one hit.
The pitching staff for the game included Judd Spear, Caine Griffith, Davis, and Heath. Spear led in strikeouts with three. Heath added one.
The team will face Rabun this week to end the regular season and will head into state playoffs as the #2 seed in Region 8AA.
