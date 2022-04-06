This week, the Banks County High School baseball team faced Putnam and Commerce and finished with one win and two losses. The team is currently ranked #1 in the region and has an 8-0 record in region 8AA.
PUTNAM, WIN 6-5
The Banks County Leopards' baseball team hosted Putnam County on Monday, March 28. The Leopards scored early to take a six-run lead by the end of the third inning. Putnam held the Leopards during the remainder of the game while they rallied through the last four innings.
Putnam added five runs to the scoreboard but fell short of the early six-run lead held by the Leopards. At the end of the seventh inning, the final score was Banks County 6 and the Putnam County Eagles 5.
On the hill for the Leopards, Cam Davis pitched four strong innings. Davis blanked the Eagles for the first three innings and tallied nine strikeouts. Roman Haynes and Nolan Angel tag-teamed the relief effort to hold off the surging Eagles at the end of the game.
Leading the way offensively, Nolan Angel and Bowen Roberts with two hits apiece. Roman Haynes (2 RBIs), Tripp Williams, Cade Herrin, and Judd Spear were others getting in on the action. Although Banks County was held scoreless after the third, the deficit was too much for Putnam County to overcome.
Cam Davis started on the Leopards' mound and held the Eagles to zero runs at the end of the second inning.
A host of Leopards got in on the hitting action early in the game. Tripp Williams, Bowen Roberts, Roman Haynes, and Nolan Angel were hot at the plate to help bring in the runs.
Putnam quickly answered, but Banks held tight with timely hits to earn the win. (stats unavailable).
COMMERCE, LOSS 4-9
The Leopards traveled to Commerce to take on the Tigers on Tuesday, March 29. Coming off the win from the day before against Putnam, the Leopards started strong in the first two innings against Commerce. The Leopards scored early and took a two-run lead heading to the bottom of the second inning. However, Commerce immediately answered the Leopards' surge with four runs in the bottom of the second inning.
Commerce held the Leopards scoreless for the next three innings while they padded their lead with two more runs in the fourth. Banks was able to get one more run across the plate in the sixth inning but could not overtake the Tigers' lead.
At the plate, several Leopards got in on the scoring action offensively: Blake Holcomb (HR), Nolan Angel (2B), Bowen Roberts (2B), Tripp Williams, and Cam Cooper.
PUTNAM, LOSS 5-6
Banks traveled to Putnam for game 2 of the series, and the game provided many exciting lead changes. Both teams pitching staff held the game scoreless until the third. Banks took the first lead of the game in the top of the third. They also added another run in the top of the fourth, but Putnam answered two runs in the bottom of the fourth, tieing the ballgame.
Banks took the lead back in the top of the fifth by adding a run ending the inning with a score of 3-2.
Putnam held Banks to zero runs in the top of the sixth but tied the game in the bottom of the inning. The games outcome came down to the seventh inning when both teams battled for the win. Banks scored two runs in the top of the seventh but fell short to Putnam when they scored three in the bottom of the seventh to clinch the win.
Banks County outhit Putnam eight hits to seven.
Williams got the start pitching four innings and striking eight on the mound. Hunter Heath came in as relief, pitching two and third innings. Heath contributed one strikeout.
Offensively for the Leopards, Cade Herrin and Haynes led the way with two hits apiece. Including a double from Herrin. Adding to the offense were hits from Roberts, Blake Holcomb, Cam Cooper, and Angel, with one hit apiece.
Scoring for the team included Angel (2), Herrin, Holcomb, and Hunter Youngblood. In addition, Angel and Cooper had stolen bases.
Roberts led the way with RBIs with two.
The Leopards will host Senior Night on April 7 against Stephens County at Leopard field.
