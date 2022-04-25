After the devastating region championship loss against Elbert, Banks County rebounded by beating Rabun with a score of 11-1.
The Leopards quickly put five runs on the board during the first and second innings. At the end of the fourth, the score was 5-0 in favor of the Banks County Leopards. The dominance continued with the Rabun County Wildcats only answering with one run in the sixth.
Banks County had a total of 12 hits, to Rabun County’s four.
Nolan Angel, Blake Holcomb and Carson Hill led at the plate for the team with two hits apiece. Cade Herrin, Tripp Williams, Cam Davis, Cam Cooper and Roman Haynes had one hit each.
Angel led the team with two RBIs, with Herrin, Holcomb, Haynes, and Bowen Roberts with one apiece.
The pitching staff for the game was astronomical in the dominating score. Hunter Heath led on the mound. He pitched four solid innings and had six strikeouts. Holcomb came in for two innings and added four strikeouts.
The Leopards head into the first round of the playoffs on Friday against Towers High School. Towers are 11-8 for the season compared to Banks 14-10. However, the Leopards have the home advantage, and with the strong pitching and hitting, the Leopards have a strong chance of advancing to the Sweet 16.
