Banks County baseball lost a close game against Hart County on March 1st at the Leopards home field with a score of 5-6.
The Leopards lost Tuesday's away non-conference game against Hart County by a score of 6-5. It was a heartbreaking loss as the Leopards were in good field position several times to tie up the game. Unfortunately, the Leopards could not capitalize on timely hits but will face Hart County again on April 8..
EAST JACKSON
After Banks lost to East Jackson in the first of the series on February 28 with a score of 1-6, the Leopards were looking for some revenge. The Leopards did just that by beating the Eagles with a score 11-1.
The Leopards quickly put runs on the board in the third inning by a lead of 5-1. In the fifth inning, the Leopards stretched the lead even further with four more runs and finally added two in the sixth.
This week, the Leopards continue region play with games against Rabun away on March 8. The Leopards will then face Rabun at home on March 11 for a doubleheader.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.