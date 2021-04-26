The Banks County High School Leopard baseball team will face Haralson for the first round of state playoffs on Thursday, April 29. Game 2 will immediately follow—the "If" game that will be played Friday at 2 pm.
The team has been hard at work getting ready for the challenge by facing Commerce and Washington Wilkes last week.
Banks will host the first round, and Coach Hart is preparing the team for the tough competition against the Rebels.
Coach Hart said of the upcoming game, "Haralson is a really good team. They are a tough group from a tough league. We will focus on one pitch and one play at a time."
The team has met several goals this season, according to Hart. One of those is growing as a unit, finish as a top team, and staying healthy. Hart states the team had done an unbelievable job of working toward those goals and also reaching them.
However, the team has another goal to meet this week, to beat the Harelson Rebels to earn a Sweet 16 spot. Hart is confident that his team will play equally as tough as the Rebels and go after the win with everything they have.
"Playing at home will be a huge advantage for us," added Coach Hart.
The coaching staff and players invite everyone to come out to support the team, just like they have in years past.
GAME 1, WASHINGTON WILKES LOSS 9-3
The Leopards pitching staff all got in on the action during the Washington-Wilkes matchup. Roman Haynes started on the mound for the Leopards and went two innings. Kyler Stancil, Cam Davis, and Caine Griffith also helped out on the mound.
The Leopards had six hits for the game. Ty Burchett went two for three to help Leopards with two hits. Nolan Hill, Carter Stroud, Cade Herrin, and Davis also had one hit apiece.
Burchett and Herrin led with one RBI each.
The team had several stolen bases lead by Jonathon Moon with two.
GAME 2, COMMERCE WIN 10-5
Leopards wasted no time setting the tone against the Commerce Tigers.
Tripp Williams got the start for the team, and allowed zero hits, and only allowed one run over three innings. The ace pitcher also struck out five Tiger batters and held the offense to just one walk.
Jonathon Moon was on fire at the plate and went three for three, scored two runs, and two RBIs to help the Leopards outscore Commerce.
Bowen Roberts, Wyatt Whitfield, Williams, Stroud and Herrin each had one hit.
Whitfield scored two runs for the team, followed by Burchett, Hill, Davis, Stroud, Griffith, each with one run. The Leopards had a total of nine RBIs.
Banks County had eight stolen bases, led by Landon Tench with two.
