Banks County High School baseball will begin its season on February 10 and is expected to have another dominating season in Region 8AA. The team finished last season with a 20-11 record and was second in the region.
With key returners such as Tripp Williams OF/P, (Chipola commit), Bowen Roberts OF/P, Cade Herrin C, Roman Haynes P, Cam Davis 3B/P, Nolan Angel OF/P, Blake Holcomb SS/P, Caine Griffith P, Kyler Stancil P and Carson Hill 2B, the team is loaded with talent.
The team lost several standout players such as Jonathon Moon, Ty Burchett, and Clay Angel due to graduation last year but added newcomers sophomore Landon Tench and freshmen Judd Spear and Cam Cooper.
"We lost some outstanding players, but with the talent we are adding, and if we can stay healthy, we are going to be a pretty strong team to beat," said Coach Derrick Davis.
Davis stated the team goals for the season will be to "raise the intensity and pace, play hard, and play until the final out is made."
The team expects every region game will be competitive, but Rabun and Elbert will be at the top of their list.
"Rabun is always a tough night no matter the talent level of the 2 teams," Davis said. "Elbert is the king of the region until someone knocks them off their throne."
The first game will be held at home at Leopard Stadium, starting at 5:55 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.