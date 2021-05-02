Over 60 future Lady Leopard basketball players attended camp this week held at Banks County Recreation Department. It was the largest camp ever held by the program.
High school players played the role of both mentor and coach as the girls participated in drills and fundamentals. Ultimately, the end result was to introduce basketball as both competitive and fun, stated head coach Steven Shedd.
"Our goals were to create a fun atmosphere and teach our young Lady Leopards the knowledge and skills of the game," he said. "We want to build excitement for girls basketball in Banks County and continue building our program from top to bottom."
The BCHS basketball program will participate in summer practices and scrimmages but due to COVID preventions there will be no overnight camps. The team will attend day camp at Jefferson and the University of North Georgia. They will also focus on learning new material and building team chemistry this summer.
Four-on-ones will start in September, and the first season practice will be held on October 25. Shedd stated that the new season will bring tough competition and implement the shot clock for region play and the state tournament.
