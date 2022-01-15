The Banks County junior wrestling program, USA Youth Battle Born, was recognized at the Leopard 2.0 gym last week.
"Without the program, we wouldn't see the success we have," said varsity coach Kasey Hanley. "They play an important element in our program at Banks County. They have been extremely instrumental in our current and future success."
Members include: Maddox Waggoner, Maddux Sullivan, Cole Tawzer, Rhett Sullivan, Lucas Martin, Jay Downey, Grayson Sullivan, Case English, Evan Ventrice, Terry Adams, Ollis Ramsey, Jackson Ledford, Tydus Bryson, Gideon Varga, Defarrell Swanner, Oliver Henderson, Eli Gabe, Malakai Bryson, Jaxson Brigham, Leiland York, Jayse Gooch, Carson Bennett, Deuce Ramsey, Kaylee Hubbard, Drew Downey, Cohen Wagoner, Declan Evans, Brentlye Cantrell, Garrett Tacto, Isaias Reyna, Tyler Downey, Cayden Cantrell, Scarlett Slaton, Josiah Swanner, Gracie Gable, David Farmer, Kaeson Hubbard, Kayden Sanders, Slater Milford, Gauge English, Lucas Williamson, Hudson Henderson, Kasen Ward, Logan Reese, James Flaherty, Luke Downey, Mason Eubanks. Nathan Ward, Luke Barr, Cobey Ward and Jacob Fields.
The program is coached by: Brian Tacto, Brad Hawkins, Jamey Ledford, Justin Gooch, Benji Ward, Isaac Ward, Ahren Downey, Steven Slaton and Brian Sullivan.
“Coach Brian Tacto gives the program a ton of time," Hanley said. "He continuously goes the extra mile with both this program and with the high school program. He has done so much for our program."
