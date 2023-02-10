Banks County Battle Born participated in the Forsyth Central Novice tournament on Jan. 22.
Novice Placements are:
•Gauge English – 10u 70lb: 2nd place
•Leiland York – 8u – 51-54C: 1st place
•Scarlet Slaton – 10u 70lb: 4th place
PEACHTREE RIDGE
On Saturday, Jan. 28, Banks County Battle Born participated and showed out at the Peachtree Ridge Mega/B4B tournament.
Novice Placements tincluded:
•Cohen Wagoner – 8u 60-64lb: 1st place
•Gauge English – 10u 67-70lb: 1st place
•Jax Baker – 10u 76-80lb: 3rd place
•Rylan Massey – 12u 61lb: 2nd place
Open Placements were:
•Maddox Wagoner – 6u 46lb: 2nd place
•Case English – 8u 48lb: 3rd place
•Jay Downey – 6u 52lb: 4th place
•Drew Downey – 8u 64lb: 3rd place
•Oliver Henderson – 8u 100lb: 2nd place
•Garrett Tacto – 10u 58lb: 2nd place
•Tyler Downey – 10u 70lb: 4th place
•Hudson Henderson – 10u 135lb: 1st place
•Kasen Ward – 10u 155lb: 2nd place
•Rylan Massey – 12u 61lb: 2nd place
ELEMENTARY STATE DUALS
Sunday, Jan. 29, Battle Born participated in the 2023 GA Elementary State Duals.
"They impressed many of their opponents, showing off their hard work," leaders state.
Scores:
Banks Co: 65
Peachtree Ridge: 0
Banks Co: 22
Pope: 31
Banks Co: 63
Jefferson Blue: 0
Banks Co: 21
Troup: 37
Banks Co: 60
Cambridge: 6
