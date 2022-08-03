Russell Middle School will be hosting pre-game festivities on Battle of Barrow Gameday Aug. 19 from 5:30-7 p.m.
All clubs and booster organizations are invited to join the fun. Clubs and organizations who wish to set up a free table at the event can do so for by calling 678-227-4045 or email mail2leigh@gmail.com.
