The BC Battle Born Wrestling competition team participated in the John Wayne Corcoran Open/Novice (GA-USAW) tournament Saturday, January 15, in Dawsonville. What was supposed to be a two-day tournament was combined into one day due to the inclement weather. It made for a tough day of wrestling with very little rest between matches for some wrestlers, but despite the odds, it was a successful day on the mats.
Team Placements were:
•First place 10u Novice.
•Third place 6u Open.
Individual Placements were:
•Luke Downey, – third place ,10u 80lb Open, and 1st place, 10u 80lb Novice.
•Hudson Henderson, second place, 10u 110lb Novice.
•Gauge English, third place, 10u 64lb Novice.
•Jackson Ledford, third place, 6u 46lb Open.
•Case English, first place, 6u 43lb Novice.
•Oliver Henderson, first place, 6u 90lb Open and second place, 8u 73lb Novice.
•Slater Milford, third place, 10u 64lb Open, and second place, 10u 64-67lb Novice.
•Drew Downey, first place, 8u 57lb Open, and 1st place, 8u 57lb Novice.
•Tyler Downey, second place, 10u 64lb Open, and first place, 10u 64lb Novice.
•Jacob Fields, second place, 14u 110 Novice.
