The Banks County Battle Born wrestling team had a successful first home match against Franklin County and Commerce on Friday, Dec. 3, “with awesome support from the high school wrestlers and community,” according to leaders with the organization.
The Battle Born wrestling competition team participated in the Social Circle Novice (GA-USAW) tournament Sunday, December 12, 2021.
PLACEMENTS
Placements are:
•Case English: 8u 42lb – 2nd place
•Garrett Tacto: 8u 57-60lb – 1st place & 10u 58-64 – 3rd place
•Drew Downey: 8u 57-60 – 2nd place
•Luke Downey: 10u 80-84lb – 1st place
•Hudson Henderson: 10u 110lb – 1st place
•Oliver Henderson: 8u 68lb – 3rd place
•Tyler Downey: 10u 67lb – 1st place
•Slater Milford: 10u 58-64lb – 1st place
TEAM PLACEMENS
Team placements are:
•8u – 1st place overall.
•10u – 1st place overall.
COMING UP
Upcoming home match will be this Friday, December 17, at 6 p.m. at the Leopard Den 2.0 wrestling gym at Banks County High School against Commerce, MatMonStars and JET wrestling.
