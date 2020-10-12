The Leopards did their best to make things happen, but could not compete with the #8 ranked AA team in the state Haralson County Rebels, losing 44-0 Friday night.
The first quarter started very promising for Banks County as the defense drove the Rebels back on consecutive plays, causing them to fumble. Leading the defensive push, Josh Stapleton had two tackles for loss and a fumble recovery.
After the fumble recovery, Banks took over on offense, and penalties plagued them on the first drive, which led to a 4th down punt. The Leopards struggled with 35 yards of penalties in the first six minutes of the game, which kept the Rebels drive alive, resulting in a touchdown with 16 seconds left in the quarter. After a 2 point conversion, the Rebels led with 8-0.
At the beginning of the second quarter, Banks sustained a 12 play drive taking them within the red zone. The Rebels defense held strong causing Banks to attempt a field goal. After an unsuccessful snap, the Rebels took over on offense.
Six plays later, the Rebels score with a quarterback keeper for 36 yard TD run. The Rebels managed to put four touchdowns on the board this quarter, leading into half the score was 37-0.
After a scoreless third, the game had a running clock. During the fourth quarter, Banks got into the red zone again with runs by Cade Herrin, Cooper Smith, and Roman Haynes, but could not overcome the Rebels defense. Late in the fourth quarter, the Rebels scored again, making the score 44-0.
Banks County could not take advantage of Harrelson’s mistakes and penalties, and falls to 1-5 on the season.
Leading players such as Haynes, Stapleton, Carter Stroud, Cooper Smith, and Jace Bennett continue to lead their team on and off the field. Coach Reid and his staff will make adjustments and improvements as they head into region play against Union at home on October 23.
