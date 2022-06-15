The 2022 version of the Blue and Silver football team from Bethlehem Christian Academy (BCA) recently competed in the second annual Crucible held at Camp Toccoa. The event was organized by Sargent Major Melvin Farr.
Day one included an ROTC obstacle course and other events. The evening events included breakout sessions with the coaching staff and team chaplains. Pastor Joel Goddard provided worship and a message for the team.
Day two included a run up and down Currahee, made famous by the series "Band of Brothers”. The 506 101st Airborne ran Currahee using the cry "three miles up, three miles down.”
The Knights finished 7-5 in 2021 and are preparing for the season opener against Augusta Prep on August 19 at Knights Field.
