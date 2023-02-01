BCA wrestling placed third in Regionals last weekend. Individuals who placed:
Josh White - 1st Place 106#
Cayden Clarke - 2nd 113#
Will Sunderlin-3rd 120#
Grant Whitley - 4th 126#
Walker Hudgins - 3rd 150#
Christian White - 5th 165#
Tim Sunderlin - 4th 190#
Grant Goodman - 2nd
