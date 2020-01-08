The Bethlehem Christian Academy boys' basketball team went to Commerce High School looking to get closer to .500 on the season.
After a 74-55 loss Tuesday, Jan. 7, the Knights (6-9) will have to wait a little longer to get win No. 7 on the season.
Laine Jean-Francois led the Knights with 14 points in the loss to Commerce. Ray Peevy was the only other Knight to reach double figures as he scored 11 points. Andrew Richey added nine points.
Commerce hit 10 3-pointers vs. BCA, including seven in the second quarter, which is where the Knights saw a one-point deficit grow to as many as 13 points. By halftime, Commerce held a 36-25 lead.
BCA opened the game with buckets from Ethan Guthas and Eliel St. Louis to take an early lead. The lead changed hands four times in the first quarter. By the time the second quarter began, Commerce led 11-10 and never relinquished the lead.
The Tigers outscored the Knights 25-15 in the second quarter to take an 11-point (36-25) lead into the locker room at intermission.
In the third quarter, the Knights cut the lead to as little as eight points, 44-36, when Jacob Adams hit a free throw. But that's as close as BCA could get to Commerce.
The Tigers opened the 11-point lead from halftime to 16 by the time the third quarter ended, 55-39. The Knights were outscored in the fourth quarter, too, 19-16, to set the final score at 74-55.
COMMERCE GIRLS 56, BCA 40
The BCA girls came out ready to play, building a five-point lead at two different times in the first half, 10-5 and 16-11. But up 24-21 with a few minutes left before halftime, Commerce closed the first half on a 9-0 run to take the lead for good.
From the 2:06 mark of the second quarter to the end of the game, Commerce outscored BCA 33-16.
The Knights (8-7) had two players finish in double figures. Jadyn Goddard finished with a team-high 15 points. Katherine Gano added 10 points and Brooke Peevy scored eight points.
BCA led 14-11 after the first quarter, and when Gano hit a bucket to open the second quarter, the lead grew to 16-11. With every Commerce run, the Knights answered as Goddard broke a 16-16 tie with a bucket, and she hit a 3-pointer to break a 21-21 tie. It was the final basket of the first half for BCA.
After getting to halftime in a six-point deficit, 30-24, the Knights got no closer than three points in the second half when Rebekah Doolittle hit a 3-pointer and Gano followed with a bucket to cut the lead to 32-29 early in the third quarter.
From there, Commerce ended the third on a 11-2 run, which carried into the fourth quarter as the Tigers outscored the Knights 13-9 in the final frame.
