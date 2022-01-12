A dominant fourth quarter provided the cushion necessary for Bethlehem Christian to defeat Westfield in Tuesday's region matchup.
Bethlehem Christian (12-6, 2-1 GISA Region 4-AAA) led 15-1 at the end of the first quarter and cruised to a 46-37 victory.
Westfield outscored Bethlehem Christian in the second half, but that 14-point margin was too much to overcome.
Johnny Dickinson led the Knights with 17 points, four rebounds and two steals. Right behind him was Timothy Doolittle with 12 points, four assists and four steals. Although Adonis Alston only brought in four points he was able to grab 10 rebounds.
Bethlehem Christian takes a break from region play Friday (Jan. 14) to play Georgia Force Christian at home.
WESTFIELD 36, BCA (GIRLS) 28
The Bethlehem Christian girls' basketball team lost its second region game in a row Tuesday (Jan. 11) against Westfield.
The Lady Knights fell to 6-8 overall and 1-2 in GISA Region 4-AAA play. Their next game is Tuesday (Jan. 18) in region play against Westminster Schools of Augusta.
