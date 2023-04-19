Two goals by Zach Arnaut led Bethlehem Christian (4-6 overall, 1-4 region) to a win over Brandon Hall (2-5 overall, 1-1 region) Wednesday night to end the Knights’ two-game slide.
The Knights went on a four-goal run over the Panthers, dominating in the second half.
“They came out in the second half, and they were firing on all cylinders,” head coach Bryan King said. “They played their game instead of watching the ball. They were chasing, and they were going after the ball.”
It started with sophomore Bennett Logan’s goal off a penalty kick in the 48th minute to tie the game up at 2-2.
Shortly after, Arnaut scored the second of his two goals on a header. The score came off a Logan assist just two minutes later in the 50th minute to take the 3-2 lead.
The run continued when Presley Wade found Matthew Moffatt on a cross-goal pass to lead Moffatt to the score in the 57th minute. Wade scored himself about 10 minutes later in the 66th minute on a rebound after Elijah Goddard’s shot was blocked by Brandon Hall’s goalkeeper.
To put the icing on the cake for Bethlehem Christian’s run, that goalkeeper mistimed a block attempt in the 74th minute, allowing Caedmon Geddings to sneak the ball past him for the score and take the 6-2 lead for the Knights.
The first half wasn’t as successful for Bethlehem Christian as they were under a 2-1 deficit at the break.
“We were having a bad habit of watching the ball at the other team’s feet and not going after it,” King said. “They were just letting it sit there. When we started going after the ball a little more, it gave us control, because (the Panthers) owned possession in the first half.”
The game started slow offensively for both teams until Arnaut scored the first of his two goals in the 25th minute to open the game’s scoring.
However, the Panthers bounced back immediately with their own score in the 26th minute to tie the game up. Then, they scored again to take their only lead of the game in the 35th minute.
“When we got (our guys) together at halftime, (we stressed to them that) they needed to focus and play their game,” King said. “We were playing a lot of spectator sport with it, and we weren’t playing our game.”
“So, I told them, ‘You guys have to slow down, play your game, get after the ball, get aggressive and go get it, and nobody can beat us when we play our game.”
The win over the Panthers ends the Knights’ two-game losing streak before they head into a region-heavy end to the regular season schedule. For King and company, the victory was “huge” headed into such an important stretch of games.
“In our region, there are 14 teams and only 12 of those 14 can make it, so two are left out,” King said, referring to the upcoming region tournament following the end of the regular season.
“So, we needed that momentum swing, because we had a pretty rough night last night against Lakeview (7-0 road loss on Tuesday). We were really flat, and that was a region game. But, now all but one game left is a regional game, so we have to win out. We needed that momentum in a win today to carry it over to the rest of the season.”
King said the Knights can be successful if they can play how they did in the second half against the Panthers.
“If they put that effort together for the full 80 minutes, there’s not a team left on our schedule that can beat us,” King said.
