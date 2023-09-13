Bethlehem Christian (7-7 overall, 0-3 region) was unable to get a win to start region play against rival George Walton.
The Bulldogs were able to get wins on Thursday, Monday and Tuesday to complete the season sweep over the Lady Knights.
In the first loss on Thursday, BCA fell 9-1 at home. George Walton was able to muster up six runs in the second inning to break out to an early lead.
Sophomore Bella Fry bunted freshman Sherlyn Rivera across the plate in the third inning for the Lady Knights’ only score of the game.
Senior Reese Coleman got the start in the loss, pitching 3.1 innings. She allowed nine hits and six earned runs, while striking out one and walking none. Sophomore Gracyn Johnson pitched 1.2 innings in relief.
In the second loss on Monday, BCA fell 19-3 at home. Similar to Thursday’s loss, George Walton got started early. It scored 10 runs in the first inning and nine more in the third before the game was called.
Rivera led the way for the Lady Knights, going 2-of-2 from the plate with two hits and two RBIs.
Johnson got the start, pitching only 0.1 innings. She gave up three hits and seven earned runs, while walking three and striking out none. Senior Grayson Meeks pitched two innings in relief, giving up 12 hits and 12 earned runs, while walking three and striking out none. Coleman also pitched in relief to get out of the third.
Lastly, BCA took its third and final loss 8-0 on the road for its third consecutive run-rule loss. George Walton scored four runs in the second and in the third.
Coleman got the start, pitching two innings. She gave up eight runs and eight hits, while walking and striking out none. Johnson pitched two innings in relief giving up one hit and walking two.
BCA now prepares for a tournament this weekend before starting a three-game series against Loganville Christian next week.
