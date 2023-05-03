Bethlehem Christian (25-4 overall, 12-0 region) defeated George Walton (12-18 overall, 9-3 region) three times in three days to finish the regular season on a nine-game winning streak.
In the first game, the Knights came away with the 9-3 victory. They opened the game up with five runs in the first inning, immediately placing the game out of reach for the Bulldogs. Their offense in the inning came from singles by Cody Craft and Brady Logan, a fielder's choice by Johnny Blue and a double by Brayden Alexander.
Bryce Peppers was the winning pitcher for BCA. Peppers only surrendered three runs on six hits over seven innings, while striking out seven.
The Knights launched two home runs on the day. Cole Akins and Peppers both had homers in the fifth inning.
Bethlehem Christian finished with nine hits in the game. Peppers, Logan and Logan Strickland each collected two hits to lead the Knights to the big win last Monday.
It was much the same on Tuesday when Bethlehem Christian beat George Walton 7-2.
The Bulldoggs opened the scoring in this one with a run in the first inning, However, the Knights tied things up 1-1 in the bottom of the second inning when Cody Craft hit a solo homer.
Bethlehem Christian pulled away for good with two runs in the fourth inning. In the inning, Blue doubled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring John Mark Christopher. Then, Brayden Alexander laid down a sacrifice bunt, scoring Blue shortly after to take the 3-1 lead.
If that wasn’t enough, the Knights notched four more runs in the sixth inning. The offensive firepower by Bethlehem Christian Academy Varsity Knights was led by Logan Strickland and Drew Baker. Strickland scored Christopher, Alexander and Carsen Kemerling on a double. On the next at-bat, Baker singled to score Strickland.
Baker also took the win for BCA from the mound. He went 6 1/3 innings, allowing two runs on three hits and striking out three. Conner Hilton threw two-thirds of an inning in relief out of the bullpen.
Finally, the Knights claimed a 15-5 victory on Wednesday. They opened the game with nine runs in the first inning to put things away early. Craft, Alexander, Brandt Slaick, Maddox Collier, Baker and Peppers powered the big inning with RBIs.
Collier got the start for Bethlehem Christian Academy Varsity Knights. The bulldog went 4 1/3 innings, allowing five runs on six hits and striking out seven.
As the second-ranked team in GIAA Class 4A, Bethlehem Christian secured a bye in the first round of the state playoffs. The Knights will host the Elite Eight series against No. 7 Westfield School (19-9) Friday, May 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.