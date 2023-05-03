Bethlehem Christian (25-4 overall, 12-0 region) defeated George Walton (12-18 overall, 9-3 region) three times in three days to finish the regular season on a nine-game winning streak.

In the first game, the Knights came away with the 9-3 victory. They opened the game up with five runs in the first inning, immediately placing the game out of reach for the Bulldogs. Their offense in the inning came from singles by Cody Craft and Brady Logan, a fielder's choice by Johnny Blue and a double by Brayden Alexander.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.