BCA state track results:
Nate Campbell finished first in shot put and fourth in discus.
Timmy Doolittle finished sixth in long jump.
Elijah Goddard finished sixth in the 100 meter dash.
Andrew DeLorenzo finished sixth in the 110 meter hurdle event.
Caedmon Geddings finished sixth in the 300 meter hurdle event.
The Knights’ boys finished 10th overall in the meet.
Girls:
Kate Broom finished fifth in high jump.
