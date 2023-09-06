The Bethlehem Christian Knights rode into Columbia, S.C. looking for a road win. The Knights got done in a big way with a 42-6 win over Heathwood Hall Episcopal.
Joshua Adams trampled the highlanders rushing for 276 yards on 14 carries with five touchdowns.
The Knights offensive line was led by seniors Nate Campbell, Cody Craft, Cade Martin, Tim Sunderlin and Ethan Lopez as they overpowered their opposition.
The defense was stingy again forcing a fumble on Heathwood’s first offensive play. The Knights gave up the first points of the season on a late touchdown in the fourth quarter once the game was firmly in hand.
Bethlehem Christian will be back in South Carolina for week four as they face Augusta Christian.
