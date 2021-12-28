The Bethlehem Christian boys' basketball team are on a roll after winning their fourth game in a row on Monday (Dec. 27th), their most recent win coming against Lakeside.
The Knights squashed the Chiefs 62-40. Sophomore Jonny Dickinson was a big success for the team scoring 20 points. Right behind him was junior Timmy Doolittle with 11 points, and junior Mattox Harden with 10 points.
Head coach Rusty Watson was worried they would start off a bit sloppy after a three-hour drive to Eufaula, Ala. They hadn't had a game, or even a practice since before Christmas break.
They ended the first quarter with 17-12 and managed to keep ahead for the remainder of the game. By halftime they were up 37-25, and kept there heads up through 3rd quarter ending at 53-28.
"You could tell we hadn't practiced or played in a while." Watson said.
He went on to mention how the team is very young so they've really grown together. In the end he said, "We came together and got it figured out offensively, how to get the ball in the basket.”
And that is exactly what they did, finishing the game off at 62-40.
Watson admitted the Knights can be a little too quiet at times on the court and could use some better communication, but for now he says, “Each game we’re getting better and better.”
The Knights played Edgewood Academy in the second round of the tournament on Tuesday (Dec. 28), to read how Bethlehem Christian fared, go to mainstreetnewssports.com.
