The Bethlehem Christian Academy Knights fell short against Georgia Force Christian on Friday (Jan. 14) in region play.
Johnny Dickinson's 30 points and eight boards weren't enough to lead the Knights to victory as Georgia Force won 65-50. Maddox Harden added nine rebounds and Adonis Alston had eight.
Bethlehem Christian (12-7, 2-1 GISA Region 4-AAA) showed great hustle in the first quarter, tied with the Blue Knights 12-12, but with two really great three-point shooters on the opposing team, they just couldn’t manage to keep their heads up. By halftime the Blue Knights led 28-26.
“We missed out on a lot of opportunities.” Said head coach Rusty Watson. “We weren’t communicating on defense.”
“We gotta go into the game with a chip on our shoulder like it’s everybody versus us and just out hustle and out-work everybody. If we believe that we’re going to beat the team by thirty points then we’re not going to play as hard as we should.”
At the end of the third quarter the Blue Knights had had full control of the game, leading 48-33, and they cruised the rest of the way to 65-50 victory.
“I really think we shot ourself in the foot tonight.” Watson said. “We just didn’t play with as much effort and hustle I would expect my team to play with.
“Johnny Dickinson really carried us offensively. We just have to get more guys to step up and decide to score.”
On Tuesday the Knights travel out to play the Westminster Schools of Augusta. Watson hopes they can bounce back after this game.
“They are a really good team," he said. "I’m looking forward to the challenge of playing them. It will be a really good opportunity for our team."
BETHLEHEM CHRISTIAN 46, WESTFIELD 37
Bethlehem Christian Academy won on Tuesday (Jan. 11) against the Westfield Hornets in A GISA Region 4-AAA game.
After the Knights jumped the lead 15-1 in the first quarter, they tied 7-7 in the second quarter halftime, leaving the Knights ahead 22-8.
“They started taking it a little bit easy.” Watson said, “We played really bad in the second, third, and fourth quarter but we held the lead the whole time.”
By the end of the third quarter the Knights lead was cut to 33-23.
Alston came out with 10 rebounds. Watson said, “He had a great night, I was super proud of how he played.”
The Knights prevailed at the end 46-37. Johnny Dickinson brought in 17 points and Timmy Doolittle added 12 points.
“All in all, I’m proud of my boys and how we handled it.” Watson said.
