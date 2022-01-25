Senior night meant a packed house for Bethlehem Christian Academy while it played a very entertaining game Friday (Jan. 21) against the Young Americans Christian High School.
The Knights overcame YACHS in overtime 57-51 for their third region victory in a row. Johnny Dickinson scored 27 points in the game followed by Timmy Doolittle with 9 points. Maddox Harden played great defense with 12 rebounds.
Head coach Rusty Watson said they were very confident going into the game but he never expected it to go into triple overtime.
Watson described his guys as coming out flat for the first three quarters of the game. “I didn’t even see my team play until the fourth quarter.”
Bethlehem Christian (14-7, 4-1 GISA Region 4-AAA) were up one point in the first quarter 10-9, and the Eagles went ahead two points in the second quarter 19-17.
The third quarter was still pretty stressful for Watson as his team only scored 5 points giving a 30-22 lead to the Eagles.
In the fourth quarter the Eagles coach found himself removed from the game with back-to-back technical fouls, gifting the Knights four free throws, all buckets by Dickinson giving the Knights a six-point swing that tied the teams 38-38, throwing them into overtime.
“The first overtime we were just going back and forth,” Watson said, “They were shooting free throws, we were shooting free throws. They were scoring, we were scoring.”
Both teams matched each others scoring output through the first two overtimes. Entering the third overtime, Bethlehem Christian and Young Americans were tied 50-50. Finally, in the third overtime, the Knights took charge of the game and finished in the lead 57-51.
Watson recalls it as “A very fun, very intense game.” He said to come out on top during senior night was a great feeling.
With three more games in the GISA Region 4-AAA season, Bethlehem Christian will be on their home court Tuesday night (Jan. 25) playing another round with John Milledge Academy.
Watson says he’s really looking forward to playing them. They won the state championship last year and are arguably the best team in the state of Georgia in GISA this year.
“You can tell he’s a great coach by how his boys play for him,” he said. “It will be a challenge for us and we’re looking forward to it.”
BCA 63, WESTMINSTER 53
After a very competitive first half the Bethlehem Christian Academy boys’ basketball team triumphed against Westminster on Tuesday (Jan. 18).
The Knights and the Wildcats went back and forth for the first two quarters, the Knights led 15-13 in the first quarter, and the Wildcats led 32-27 by halftime.
“Going into the game we knew they had a really good team,” said head coach Rusty Watson, “We knew it was going to be a competitive game and it felt really good going into it.”
By the end of the third quarter, Bethlehem Christian (14-7, 4-1 GISA Region 4-AAA) took charge, only letting the Wildcats score two points to its 14 points. The Wildcats tried to claw their way back onto the scoreboard but at game's end, the Knights took the win 63-53.
“The second half of that game was probably one of our best second halves of the year,” Watson said. “We really stepped it up and had max energy and max effort, just playing some really good basketball.”
Johnny Dickinson brought home 22 points and Timmy Doolittle had 18 points. Ben Reed stepped out with 11 points and Maddox Harden kept their defense up with 11 rebounds.
