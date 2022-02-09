A victorious night for Bethlehem Christian Academy boys’ basketball team on Friday (Feb. 4) as they played Westminster Schools of Augusta and won 53-39.
The teams were tied in the first quarter with six seconds on the clock until a foul from the Wildcats allowed John Dickinson from the Knights two free throws, ending the quarter up 9-7.
After a slow first quarter Bethlehem Christian quickly amped up its game with an 11 point lead by halftime, ending the second quarter ahead 18-9.
“If they get hot, they got hot,” said head coach Rusty Watson. “They’re a good team and they have a really good coach so we have to bring our A-game every time.”
The Knights absolutely brought their A-game, at the end of the third quarter up 37-18 and they had no plans to slow down until the final buzzer. For Adonis Alston, that meant punctuating the game with a dunk as time expired, bringing the score to 53-39.
“Ive been waiting for that moment my whole high school career.” Alston said. “It felt awesome.”
Adonis is the only senior on the team and has always felt like the big brother.
“I make sure everyone is doing what they’re supposed to be doing,” he said. “You just got to work hard. Hard work gets you anywhere.”
Timothy Doolittle scored five- three point shots giving him a total of 17 points. Mattox Harden came out with 11 points and Johnny Dickinson landed nine-of-ten free throws with an overall score of 15 points.
This was the last regular region game for Bethlehem (GISA Region 4-AAA) and Westminster (GISA Region 4-AAA) before they meet in the second round of the GISA Region 4-AAA Tournament on Thursday (Feb. 10) at John Milledge High School.
“They’ve got some good shooters so I think it will be a good game every time,” Watson said. “We’ve beaten them twice now so I feel good going into it. My guys are good.”
With another win over Westminster, the Knights will advance to the Region 4-AAA Championship Game on Friday (Feb. 11). However, if they lose, they'll play a 3rd place game on Friday.
